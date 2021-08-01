6 Meridian Has $3.90 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

6 Meridian lowered its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,240 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 129.0% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 355 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in NIKE by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,364,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,032,510. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.30 and a 52-week high of $167.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.47. The company has a market cap of $264.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

In other news, Director John G. Connors sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $10,527,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,246,983. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total transaction of $22,422,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 349,339 shares of company stock valued at $54,603,105. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

