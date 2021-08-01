6 Meridian Has $4.83 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

6 Meridian cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,243 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.87.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,391,933.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.55. 5,444,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,882,906. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.31. The firm has a market cap of $399.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

