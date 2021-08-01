6 Meridian Sells 1,858 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

6 Meridian reduced its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 263,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,023,000 after acquiring an additional 227,887 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in MetLife by 11.2% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 128,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,805,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 62,239.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,661 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MET. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.43.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MET traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.70. 4,045,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,733,285. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.06. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $67.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.