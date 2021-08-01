6 Meridian Sells 2,901 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

6 Meridian cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 0.6% of 6 Meridian’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $2,075,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 637.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 370,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,881,000 after purchasing an additional 320,339 shares in the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.4% during the first quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,891,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,459 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,480. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PM traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.09. 3,523,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,596,468. The company has a market cap of $155.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.93 and a 12-month high of $100.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.53.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.05.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

