6,156 Shares in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,156 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Independent Bank by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Independent Bank by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $580,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Independent Bank by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 452,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,070,000 after acquiring an additional 40,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Independent Bank by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,338,000 after acquiring an additional 29,086 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INDB opened at $70.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.76. Independent Bank Corp. has a twelve month low of $49.25 and a twelve month high of $99.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 29.87%. On average, research analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.46%.

Several research firms have weighed in on INDB. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

