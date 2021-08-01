$62.51 Million in Sales Expected for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) will report sales of $62.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for HealthStream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.20 million to $63.01 million. HealthStream reported sales of $60.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full year sales of $255.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $254.30 million to $256.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $274.85 million, with estimates ranging from $273.10 million to $276.29 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HealthStream.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 3.30%.

HSTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. HealthStream has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In other HealthStream news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. bought 9,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $223,380.00. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 583.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 48.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the first quarter worth $219,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the first quarter worth $240,000. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSTM traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $29.21. 72,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,900. HealthStream has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $31.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.43. The company has a market capitalization of $921.58 million, a PE ratio of 112.35, a PEG ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.32.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HealthStream (HSTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.