$73.31 Million in Sales Expected for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to post $73.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $77.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.02 million. First Bancorp posted sales of $76.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year sales of $303.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $287.84 million to $324.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $334.86 million, with estimates ranging from $277.97 million to $366.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 32.57%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FBNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of First Bancorp stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.00. The stock had a trading volume of 175,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.27. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $48.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

In related news, CEO Richard H. Moore bought 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $101,507.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,508,044.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBNC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in First Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in First Bancorp by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $3,793,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in First Bancorp by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 12,863 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Bancorp by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 8,228 shares during the period. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

