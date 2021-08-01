82,000 Shares in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 82,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.17% of Tupperware Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tupperware Brands by 2,006.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tupperware Brands by 6.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tupperware Brands by 95.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TUP opened at $20.89 on Friday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $38.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 2.87.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.28. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 70.84%. The firm had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.05 million. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 21st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Sheehan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 55,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,808. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tim Minges bought 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,958. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,885 shares of company stock worth $291,761. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

