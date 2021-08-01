89,486 Shares in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 89,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,995,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SANA. Flagship Pioneering Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $1,145,980,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at $340,557,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at $334,284,000. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at $87,864,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at $59,556,000. 47.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sana Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SANA opened at $16.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.07. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.09 and a 52-week high of $44.60.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

