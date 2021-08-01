$9.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) to announce sales of $9.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.73 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.83 billion. Oracle reported sales of $9.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Oracle will report full year sales of $42.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.53 billion to $42.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $44.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.08 billion to $44.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Oracle.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Cowen increased their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.31.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,675,000 shares of company stock valued at $447,896,000. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $1,107,842,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,127,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Oracle by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,281,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $370,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,755 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $330,344,000 after purchasing an additional 892,082 shares during the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $87.14 on Friday. Oracle has a 1 year low of $53.66 and a 1 year high of $91.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $243.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oracle (ORCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.