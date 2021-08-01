$968.60 Million in Sales Expected for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) will post sales of $968.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $960.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $975.58 million. Ciena reported sales of $976.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciena will report full year sales of $3.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $3.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, lifted their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

Shares of CIEN stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $58.14. 756,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,668. Ciena has a 52 week low of $38.03 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.71.

In other news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $102,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $200,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,349 shares of company stock worth $2,626,102. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 26.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,621,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,471,000 after acquiring an additional 545,597 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,110,000 after purchasing an additional 65,280 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Ciena by 7.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Ciena by 7.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 442,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,241,000 after purchasing an additional 31,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 43.3% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 23,950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

