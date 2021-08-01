$990.63 Million in Sales Expected for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) will post $990.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $978.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00 billion. Lamb Weston posted sales of $871.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th.
On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year sales of $4.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lamb Weston.
Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,034,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $777,480,000 after purchasing an additional 221,233 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.8% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,674,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $207,225,000 after purchasing an additional 47,182 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,513,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,237,000 after acquiring an additional 28,381 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,231,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $179,969,000 after acquiring an additional 388,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,193,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $169,950,000 after acquiring an additional 804,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Lamb Weston stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.88. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.05.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.
About Lamb Weston
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.
Featured Story: Conference Calls
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lamb Weston (LW)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.