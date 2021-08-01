$990.63 Million in Sales Expected for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) will post $990.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $978.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00 billion. Lamb Weston posted sales of $871.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year sales of $4.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,034,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $777,480,000 after purchasing an additional 221,233 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.8% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,674,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $207,225,000 after purchasing an additional 47,182 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,513,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,237,000 after acquiring an additional 28,381 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,231,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $179,969,000 after acquiring an additional 388,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,193,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $169,950,000 after acquiring an additional 804,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.88. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

