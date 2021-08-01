AAX Token (AAB) Tops One Day Volume of $41,048.00

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 31st. In the last week, AAX Token has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. AAX Token has a total market cap of $5.64 million and approximately $41,048.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AAX Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001777 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AAX Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00055335 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002657 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00014746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.32 or 0.00797167 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00039614 BTC.

AAX Token Coin Profile

AAX Token (CRYPTO:AAB) is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. The official website for AAX Token is aab.aax.com/en . The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange . AAX Token’s official message board is medium.com/aaxexchange . AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

AAX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AAX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AAX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AAX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AAX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.