AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 707.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in AbbVie by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 14,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $116.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $119.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.16.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.08.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

