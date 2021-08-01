Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Purchases 409,861 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 409,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.80 per share, with a total value of $13,853,301.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 53,871 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,792,826.88.

On Monday, July 19th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 24,259 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.19 per share, for a total transaction of $805,156.21.

On Friday, July 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 60,718 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.71 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,803.78.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 45,371 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,517,659.95.

On Monday, July 12th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 64,894 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.55 per share, for a total transaction of $2,177,193.70.

On Thursday, July 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 26,316 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $906,323.04.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 56,758 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,929,772.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 500,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.03 per share, for a total transaction of $16,515,000.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 36,584 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,221,905.60.

On Friday, June 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 47,770 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,647,109.60.

CRCT stock opened at $34.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.00. Cricut, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $323.82 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRCT shares. started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the second quarter worth approximately $720,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the second quarter worth approximately $12,839,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the second quarter worth approximately $14,184,000. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the first quarter worth approximately $15,645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

