Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Purchases 409,861 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 409,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.80 per share, with a total value of $13,853,301.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 53,871 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,792,826.88.
- On Monday, July 19th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 24,259 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.19 per share, for a total transaction of $805,156.21.
- On Friday, July 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 60,718 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.71 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,803.78.
- On Wednesday, July 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 45,371 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,517,659.95.
- On Monday, July 12th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 64,894 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.55 per share, for a total transaction of $2,177,193.70.
- On Thursday, July 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 26,316 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $906,323.04.
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 56,758 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,929,772.00.
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 500,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.03 per share, for a total transaction of $16,515,000.00.
- On Monday, June 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 36,584 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,221,905.60.
- On Friday, June 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 47,770 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,647,109.60.
CRCT stock opened at $34.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.00. Cricut, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $47.36.
Several equities analysts have commented on CRCT shares. started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the second quarter worth approximately $720,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the second quarter worth approximately $12,839,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the second quarter worth approximately $14,184,000. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the first quarter worth approximately $15,645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.66% of the company’s stock.
About Cricut
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
