Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.70.

ABEO opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55. The company has a market cap of $123.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.40. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $3.79.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,980,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 890,095 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 193.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,913,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 1,260,682 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 802,843 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 53,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 193.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 529,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 349,031 shares in the last quarter. 31.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.