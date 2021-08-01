Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Position Boosted by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 8,333.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 9.7% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 10.3% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Abiomed in the first quarter worth about $10,170,000. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abiomed news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $8,133,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,635 shares in the company, valued at $76,989,197.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $327.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $310.76. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $242.73 and a 52 week high of $387.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Abiomed had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Abiomed’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Abiomed from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abiomed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.25.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

