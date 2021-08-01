ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. ABM Industries reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

ABM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. FIX upgraded shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ABM Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

ABM stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.49. 1,849,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,476. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.39. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $55.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $220,718.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in ABM Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 33.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,711,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 7.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 7.2% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ABM Industries (ABM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM)

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.