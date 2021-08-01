ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. ABM Industries reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ABM Industries.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

ABM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. FIX upgraded shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ABM Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

ABM stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.49. 1,849,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,476. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.39. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $55.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $220,718.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in ABM Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 33.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,711,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 7.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 7.2% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ABM Industries (ABM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.