Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Earns “Underpeform” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reiterated their underpeform rating on shares of Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$17.00 price target on the stock.

ADN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Acadian Timber in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Acadian Timber in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$18.38.

Acadian Timber stock opened at C$17.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$293.02 million and a PE ratio of 9.27. Acadian Timber has a 12-month low of C$14.33 and a 12-month high of C$21.57.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.35. The company had revenue of C$25.89 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acadian Timber will post 1.0399999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.21%.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

