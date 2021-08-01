AceD Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,149.00 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One AceD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. AceD has a market cap of $83,506.75 and $1,149.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AceD has traded up 68% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 331% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About AceD

AceD (ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin

AceD Coin Trading

