Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ANIOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Acerinox from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of ANIOY stock opened at $6.25 on Thursday. Acerinox has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.08 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acerinox had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Acerinox will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.217 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Acerinox’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. Acerinox’s dividend payout ratio is 115.79%.

About Acerinox

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

