ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Posts Earnings Results

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $24.53 million during the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 28.23%.

ACNB stock opened at $27.93 on Friday. ACNB has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $33.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $243.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%.

In related news, Chairman Alan J. Stock acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.13 per share, with a total value of $281,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 38,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,481.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have acquired a total of 10,132 shares of company stock valued at $285,032 over the last ninety days. 3.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ACNB in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in ACNB by 295.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ACNB by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in ACNB by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in ACNB in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. 24.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

