Acute Angle Cloud Trading 19.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $435,107.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,185.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,578.81 or 0.06261477 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $547.09 or 0.01328368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.75 or 0.00353876 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.97 or 0.00126194 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $243.20 or 0.00590509 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007129 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.05 or 0.00357033 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $120.76 or 0.00293218 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

