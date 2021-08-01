AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AdaptHealth from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.95.

AHCO opened at $22.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -43.90, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. AdaptHealth has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $41.58.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.31 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. The company’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $96,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in AdaptHealth by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

