Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Stock Position Increased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,466 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,606,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,277,000 after purchasing an additional 157,026 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,146,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,569,000 after buying an additional 419,932 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,113,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,107,000 after buying an additional 34,795 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 992,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,635,000 after purchasing an additional 27,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 990,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,774,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $1,395,875.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,489 shares in the company, valued at $12,067,095.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $709,160.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,125.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WMS opened at $122.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.30. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.08 and a 12-month high of $124.51.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $443.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.49 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 30.76%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 16.99%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

