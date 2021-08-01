Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AMD. Westpark Capital began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.81.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $106.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.70. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $106.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.66. The firm has a market cap of $128.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.06.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $163,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,965.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $4,457,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at $102,511,634.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 443,887 shares of company stock valued at $35,546,203 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 194,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 47,458 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 52,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,093 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

