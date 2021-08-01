Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price hoisted by Susquehanna from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMD. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and set a $91.84 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.81.

AMD opened at $106.19 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $106.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $128.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total transaction of $163,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,965.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 443,887 shares of company stock worth $35,546,203. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $991,465,000. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,690,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,962 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $382,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,234,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $255,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,369 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

