Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.02), Zacks reports.
Advantage Energy stock opened at C$4.69 on Friday. Advantage Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.55 and a 1-year high of C$5.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of C$882.25 million and a PE ratio of -49.37.
In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.92, for a total transaction of C$369,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,310,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,448,270.08. Also, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 50,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total transaction of C$247,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 789,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,898,623.30. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $985,000.
Advantage Energy Company Profile
Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.
