Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.02), Zacks reports.

Advantage Energy stock opened at C$4.69 on Friday. Advantage Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.55 and a 1-year high of C$5.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of C$882.25 million and a PE ratio of -49.37.

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.92, for a total transaction of C$369,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,310,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,448,270.08. Also, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 50,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total transaction of C$247,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 789,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,898,623.30. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $985,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$5.50 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.55.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

