Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Short Interest Up 67.4% in July

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,200 shares, an increase of 67.4% from the June 30th total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 5.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 20,117 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 50.7% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 10.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AVK traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,288. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $19.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.1172 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. This is an increase from Advent Convertible and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Advent Convertible & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It focuses on convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. The company was founded on February 19, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

