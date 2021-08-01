Advisor Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Columbia Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.0% during the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 43,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1,478.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 44,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IRM opened at $43.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $47.34.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 44,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $1,855,474.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,572.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $26,218.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,665.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,182 shares of company stock worth $3,349,929. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

