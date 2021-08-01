Advisor Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $89.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.41. The company has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.87. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $58.04 and a 1-year high of $90.20.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.10.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

