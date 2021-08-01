Advisor Partners LLC Has $603,000 Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Advisor Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth $673,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 17.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 171,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,919,000 after purchasing an additional 25,013 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 75.6% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,439,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,629,000 after purchasing an additional 39,471 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total transaction of $337,380.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,640,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,856,233.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $5,521,689.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,734,934.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,498 shares of company stock worth $12,050,147 in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $176.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.66. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $143.08 and a one year high of $254.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.78.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

