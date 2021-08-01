Advisor Partners LLC Has $700,000 Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,119,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,516,118,000 after purchasing an additional 197,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $851,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,238 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,414,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,044,303,000 after purchasing an additional 153,779 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,320,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $974,544,000 after purchasing an additional 88,205 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,317,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $972,663,000 after purchasing an additional 420,498 shares during the period. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $291.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $278.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $213.42 and a fifty-two week high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.86.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

