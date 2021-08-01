Advisor Partners LLC Sells 1,466 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,483 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 713,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,214,000 after purchasing an additional 11,697 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth about $714,000. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth about $11,645,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth about $3,860,000. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.93.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $52.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $27.55 and a 12-month high of $60.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $199,469.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,357.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,603 shares in the company, valued at $992,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,749 shares of company stock worth $860,634 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

