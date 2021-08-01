Advisor Partners LLC Sells 6,626 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,626 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.81. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

