Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HDV. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,191,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,959,000 after acquiring an additional 133,748 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,300,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,380,000 after purchasing an additional 91,348 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 737,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,968,000 after purchasing an additional 13,686 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 682,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,739,000 after purchasing an additional 33,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 541,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,375,000 after purchasing an additional 333,411 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $97.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.31. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $76.23 and a 52-week high of $100.48.

