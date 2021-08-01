Advisory Services Network LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,031 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 176.3% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HPQ opened at $28.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.55.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

HPQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen upped their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. HP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

