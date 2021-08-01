Advisory Services Network LLC Has $2.27 Million Stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTT. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the first quarter worth about $3,471,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the first quarter worth about $2,705,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 75.6% during the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 141,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 60,933 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $627,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 7.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 306,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 20,505 shares during the period.

NYSE BTT opened at $26.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.07. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $26.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0624 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Profile

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

