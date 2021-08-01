Advisory Services Network LLC Has $2.54 Million Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $55.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.34. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.05 and a one year high of $55.67.

