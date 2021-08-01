Advisory Services Network LLC Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 59.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,116.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $552.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $520.55. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $246.83 and a twelve month high of $554.22.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.43.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total value of $760,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joachim Heel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.97, for a total transaction of $2,007,880.00. Insiders have sold a total of 38,413 shares of company stock worth $19,012,148 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

