Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New Investment in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 256,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,000. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Poseida Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 326.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 582.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Poseida Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other Poseida Therapeutics news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 41,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $354,680.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,100.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $37,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,485 shares in the company, valued at $193,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,083 shares of company stock worth $758,458. 19.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PSTX opened at $8.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $14.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.86.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.02. Equities analysts predict that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

