Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

LSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.81.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $579,300.00. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $117.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.43. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.99 and a 52-week high of $119.75.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.56%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

