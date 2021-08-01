Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Adyen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck expects that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the year. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Adyen’s FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cheuvreux initiated coverage on shares of Adyen in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS ADYEY opened at $54.23 on Friday. Adyen has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $56.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.74.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

