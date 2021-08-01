Aeon (AEON) Price Up 58% This Week

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. During the last week, Aeon has traded up 58% against the US dollar. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00002186 BTC on exchanges. Aeon has a market cap of $14.35 million and $23,590.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $241.83 or 0.00583262 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000182 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Buying and Selling Aeon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.