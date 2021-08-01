AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Short Interest Update

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the June 30th total of 2,520,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of NYSE AER traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,227,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. AerCap has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $63.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.41.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.43%. Research analysts forecast that AerCap will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AER shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AER. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AerCap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

