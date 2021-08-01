Affiance Financial LLC Acquires 908 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,744 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 243.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Truist reduced their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.88.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded down $2.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,813,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,412,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $114.12 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.99.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.