Affiance Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Affiance Financial LLC cut its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Windham Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $149.52. 14,342,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,569,301. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.19 and a fifty-two week high of $172.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.11.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

