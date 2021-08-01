Affiance Financial LLC Has $3.04 Million Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Affiance Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Bio-Techne accounts for 1.3% of Affiance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 271.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TECH. Argus raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $424.91.

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.67, for a total transaction of $4,566,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total value of $351,163.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,577 shares of company stock worth $18,451,038 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $482.24. The stock had a trading volume of 75,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,221. The company’s fifty day moving average is $444.67. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $228.66 and a 1-year high of $488.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 105.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.16%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

