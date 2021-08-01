Affiance Financial LLC Purchases 282 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,448,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,241,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $371.67. The stock had a trading volume of 798,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,918. The stock has a market cap of $102.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $381.40. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $402.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

