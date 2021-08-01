Affiance Financial LLC Sells 1,764 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Affiance Financial LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 98,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 11.2% of Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $26,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at $59,000.

IJH stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $269.71. 737,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,739. The company’s fifty day moving average is $268.64. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $175.98 and a 1-year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

